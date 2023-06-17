Police arrested suspect in murder case of businessman, politician

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Police have arrested a suspect and recovered two mobile phones during the ongoing investigation in the murder case of a local businessman and politician on Saturday.

According to police sources, the body of former City Nazam, candidate for provincial assembly and local businessman Mian Muhammad Hussain alias Munna Seikh was found from his outhouse yesterday.

The rescue 1122 officials reached the spot and recovered the compounded body from the blanket. The family members said that the deceased Munna Sheikh was not in contact of the family members from the last five to six days and his mobile phones also were not responding during these days.

On Friday, after a smell from his outhouse situated at Muhallah Sheikhupura, the family members recovered his compounded body covered in blankets.

Civil Lines police registered the case against unknown outlaws on the application of his nephew Tassaduq Shahzad s/o Shiekh Ashiq Hussain and stated the investigations into the incident.

DSP City Circle Rehan Rasool Afghan along with the forensic team and heavy contingents of police reached the spot and collected evidences from the crime scene.

Talking to media persons, DSP Rehan said that as per the initial autopsy report, the deceased was killed with repeated blows of a sharp edged weapon on his head. He said that police have also taken two mobile phones from the scene adding that the investigation was continued with a rapid pace and the criminals would be behind the bar soon.

However, police have also taken a suspect into custody who was being interrogated.