Police Arrested Suspect Wanted In Murder, Attempt Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2023 | 04:00 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2023 ) :Police sources said that the suspect identified as Zubair along with his other accomplices shot dead Basit while injured another man identified as Atif.

The suspect went underground after killing one man and injuring another and was later declared a proclaimed offender (PO) by a local court of law.

Police sources said that a team of Taxila Police raided his hideout and send him behind bars.

