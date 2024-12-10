Police Arrested Thief Gang Member; Recovered Looted Cash Rs5.5 Mln
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2024 | 08:25 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Kirpa team on Tuesday arrested a wanted gang member involved in multiple thefts, recovering Rs 5.5 million in stolen cash from his possession.
A public relation officer told APP that the Kirpa police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending a wanted member of a thief gang involved in numerous theft incidents.
The accused was identified as Ghulam Mustafa. The police team recovered stolen cash of Rs 5.5 million from his possession.
Case was already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.
During the preliminary investigation the accused confessed to being involved in numerous theft activities.
DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza directed all officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in car lifting incidents. The performance of police officers in this regard would be reviewed on a continuous basis.
DIG further directed all zonal officers to intensify the crackdown against the criminal elements. “Safety and security of the citizens is our foremost priority and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard.
