MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :City police station busted motorbike theft gang with arresting its ring leader during crack down here on Monday.

The accused named Sajjad, alias Bunty was held from Alipur, it was said.

SHO of the police station said that the police were doing all-out efforts in this regard to purge the district of criminal activities.