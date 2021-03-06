UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Three Accused Involved In A Theft Case

Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:40 PM

Police arrested three accused involved in a theft case

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Police have arrested three accused involved in a theft case and recovered cash and other stolen goods from their possession.

All have been sent behind the bars. Almost three months ago , Muhammad Nawaz r/o Pind Sultani had informed Basal police that some unknown thieves have stolen cash , ornaments , prize bonds , perfumes and cell phones from his house . Taking action on the complaint DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani had constituted a team consistinfg of DSP Malik Tafseer , SHO Basal police Station Arshad Khattak and others to trace the thieves and recover the stolen cash and other valuables . The team using all modern and convensional techniques, successfully traced and arrested the thieves which include Murtaza and Muneeb r/o Pindsultani and Shamail Khan r/o Dhokri Fatehjang .

Police also recovered Rs 160,000/, prize bonds worth Rs 75 thousand , gold ornaments worth Rs 60,000, perfumes worth Rs 25000, three cell phones and other valuables.

Meanwhile in some areas theft cases and snatching of cash and other valueables at gun-point are taking place which is a matter of concern and people have expressed their concerns and reservations over the performance of police.

Specially in the jurisdiction of Jand police station there is a sense of insecurity among the residents. On the other hand a couple of days ago an incident took place in the jurisdiction of Attock police station where a 52 years old Niaz was shot injured by three burglers when he showed resistance. The culrptis who were on bike escaped from the crime scene . PRO Attock Police Tahir Iqbal however told this scribe that different teams were raiding different areas and the culrptis will be arrested soon.

