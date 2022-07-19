Police arrested three with illegal weapons, drugs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police, on the directives of City Police Officer, Rawalpindi conducted raids in different areas and netted three accused for having illegal weapons and drugs.

According to a police spokesman, Gujar Khan police held an accused namely Haider with a 30 bore pistol and ammunition.

Saddar Baroni police arrested Sultan with a 30-bore pistol and ammunition while Jatli police rounded up an accused namely Shehzad for possessing 410 grams charras.

Separate cases have been arrested against all the accused while further investigations are under process, he added.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan said that strict action in accordance with the law was being taken against lawbreakers.