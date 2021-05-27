Police arrested twelve anti-social elements

(@FahadShabbir)

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2021 ) :Police have arrested here twelve anti-social elements including seven drug peddlers, three proclaimed offenders and two gamblers.

Police recovered 7.805 kg chars, three litre liquor, and other valuables from their possession.

All have been booked under the act and have been sent behind the bars.

Those arrested include Muhammad Ismail , Zubair Mehmood , Alabaz , Noor Muhammad , Mehboob Elahi , Faisal Naveed , Ghulam Ahmad and Ansar Mehmood , Zafarullah , Ilyas , Said Rehman and Sabz Ali.

Meanwhile Saleem s/o Yaseen died on the spot when the bike he was traveling by was hit by a truck on GT Road near Gondal. Rescue 1122 shifted his dead body to THQ Hospital Hazro .

In another incident a house caught fire because of short circuit in village Mari Kanjoor.

Rescue 1122 fire tenders controlled the fire.

Reportedly valuables worth Rs 0.3 million were burnt to ashes.