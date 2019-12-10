Police arrested two absconders after gun battle

Police on Tuesday arrested two absonders after heavy exchange of firing in encounter that took place in Abakhel area

Laki Marwat , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Police on Tuesday arrested two absonders after heavy exchange of firing in encounter that took place in Abakhel area.

According to details, the police team led by SHO Police Station Lakki, Sub-Inspector Saeed Ayaz Khan, raided the hideout of wanted criminals in many cases after receiving information about their presence in Abakhel area.

Police received intelligence that two absconders Farmanullah Mehmood and Hazrat Bilal were present at specific location in Abakhel area.

Police took immediate action and after a fierce exchange of shooting for about 20 minutes, police team finally succeeded to surrender both criminals and seized weapons from their possession.

Police registered cases against both arrested criminals and started further investigation.