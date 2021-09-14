Police arrested two accused

The district police of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered drugs and arms from their possessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered drugs and arms from their possessions.

According to police, a police team was constituted by Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt police station Sardar Azeem Khan Wazir, conducted a raid on a compound.

During the raid, the police arrested a drug dealer Muhammad Usman and recovered two kilograms hashish from his possession.

In another operation, the police arrested an accused Akhtar Nawaz and recovered 16 pistols and ammunition from his possession. The police registered separate cases and started further investigation.