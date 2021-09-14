UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Two Accused

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th September 2021 | 01:54 PM

Police arrested two accused

The district police of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered drugs and arms from their possessions

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police of Dera Ismail Khan on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two accused and recovered drugs and arms from their possessions.

According to police, a police team was constituted by Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt police station Sardar Azeem Khan Wazir, conducted a raid on a compound.

During the raid, the police arrested a drug dealer Muhammad Usman and recovered two kilograms hashish from his possession.

In another operation, the police arrested an accused Akhtar Nawaz and recovered 16 pistols and ammunition from his possession. The police registered separate cases and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Drugs Dera Ismail Khan From

Recent Stories

Foreign investment in agriculture sector grows in ..

Foreign investment in agriculture sector grows in China's Jiangsu

1 minute ago
 UK Athletes Complain to World Athletics Head Over ..

UK Athletes Complain to World Athletics Head Over National Federation Work - Rep ..

1 minute ago
 North Korea's Reported Missile Activity Threatens ..

North Korea's Reported Missile Activity Threatens Regional Peace - Japan Defense ..

1 minute ago
 IMF Mission to Start Its Work in Ukraine on Septem ..

IMF Mission to Start Its Work in Ukraine on September 18 - Prime Minister

1 minute ago
 Government increases petrol storage capacity by 38 ..

Government increases petrol storage capacity by 38.7%, HSD 18.4% in two years

18 minutes ago
 Pakistan would recognize Taliban govt. when it hon ..

Pakistan would recognize Taliban govt. when it honours rights pledges: Ambassad ..

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.