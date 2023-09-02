Open Menu

Police Arrested Two Alleged Brutal Killers Of Six-year-old Ayesha

Faizan Hashmi Published September 02, 2023 | 12:20 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2023 ) :In a successful operation, the Police have succeeded in arresting two alleged killers who were involved in killing and sexually assaulting a girl in the limits of Khazana Police Station here on Saturday.

According to details, the Police have arrested two brutal suspects involved in the murder of 6-year-old girl Ayesha. One of the accused is a close relative of the deceased, Police said. Both the accused have confessed to the crime, SP Rural Zafar Ahmed told media men.

The accused killed the girl by hanging after her death, SP Rural said, adding, that the accused were identified as Kamran and Amanullah.

Further investigation is continuing, the official said.

