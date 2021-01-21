UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrested Two Car Lifters

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 07:30 PM

Police arrested two car lifters

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested two car lifter sisters who are part of five members gang along with the stolen car from the jurisdiction of Hasanabadal Saddar police station.

As per details,  SHO Hasanabdal police station Niaz Ahmad was informed that a Toyota Corolla Car No. BRV 287 (worth Rs 3.4 million) has been stolen from Hasanabdal City Phase II.

SHO Niaz Ahmad taking prompt action cordoned off the area and arrested both the ladies namely Malaika and Mawa Bibi along with the stolen car at Burhan Interchange .

The ladies were trying to take the car away to KPK.

Case under the act has been registered against both the ladies.

The DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the timely action of Hasanabdal police .

The spokesman of police said that during initial investigation, the accused revealed that they were part of a five members gang and their ring leader was Abbas.

He said that this gang was wanted by the police  in many car lifting cases. The gang used to lift cars from Attock , Hasanabdal , Taxila and surrounding areas which were sold out in KP.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Car Attock Taxila Saddar From Toyota Million

Recent Stories

UAE condemns blasts in Baghdad

20 minutes ago

Arabic Language Education Centre Sharjah to organi ..

35 minutes ago

Belhaif Al Nuaimi participates in event to prepare ..

1 hour ago

Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure launches â€˜ ..

2 hours ago

Punjab, KP representatives brief ECP Chief

2 hours ago

Oman&#039;s COVID-19 cases reach 132,486

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.