Police arrested two car lifters

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :The police on Thursday arrested two car lifter sisters who are part of five members gang along with the stolen car from the jurisdiction of Hasanabadal Saddar police station.

As per details, SHO Hasanabdal police station Niaz Ahmad was informed that a Toyota Corolla Car No. BRV 287 (worth Rs 3.4 million) has been stolen from Hasanabdal City Phase II.

SHO Niaz Ahmad taking prompt action cordoned off the area and arrested both the ladies namely Malaika and Mawa Bibi along with the stolen car at Burhan Interchange .

The ladies were trying to take the car away to KPK.

Case under the act has been registered against both the ladies.

The DPO Attock Syed Khalid Hamdani appreciated the timely action of Hasanabdal police .

The spokesman of police said that during initial investigation, the accused revealed that they were part of a five members gang and their ring leader was Abbas.

He said that this gang was wanted by the police in many car lifting cases. The gang used to lift cars from Attock , Hasanabdal , Taxila and surrounding areas which were sold out in KP.