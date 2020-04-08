UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrested Two Drug Peddlers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 19 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 03:29 PM

Police arrested two drug peddlers

The district police arrested two drug peddler and recovered about 475 grams hashish in two separate raids conducted here on Wednesday

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police arrested two drug peddler and recovered about 475 grams hashish in two separate raids conducted here on Wednesday.

Acting on tip off, Station House Officer of Khall police station Mehran Shah and his team conducted raids at two separate places and arrested two drug dealers.

The police also recovered 475 grams of hashish during those actions.

Talking to media, the SHO said that police was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens and urged citizens to cooperate with police to wipe out crimes from society.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Media From

Recent Stories

Saqlain Mushtaq asks PCB to avail Younis Khan's ex ..

24 minutes ago

EU Research Council Chief Resigns Over Bloc's Resp ..

25 minutes ago

Bridge Collapses in Massa and Carrara Province of ..

25 minutes ago

Iran's Rouhani Calls on IMF to Provide Nation With ..

24 minutes ago

PPP MPA Syed Furrukh Shah reviews progress on rati ..

25 minutes ago

India home quarantine families face discrimination ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.