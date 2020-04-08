Police arrested two drug peddlers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The district police arrested two drug peddler and recovered about 475 grams hashish in two separate raids conducted here on Wednesday.

Acting on tip off, Station House Officer of Khall police station Mehran Shah and his team conducted raids at two separate places and arrested two drug dealers.

The police also recovered 475 grams of hashish during those actions.

Talking to media, the SHO said that police was committed to protecting lives and property of citizens and urged citizens to cooperate with police to wipe out crimes from society.