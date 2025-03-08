Police Arrested Two Drug Peddlers With Drugs
Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2025 | 05:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Police Organized Crime Unit Assistant Sub Inspector Nasrullah Khan, Irfan Ali, along with a team, arrested two drug peddlers and recovered more than 2 kg of heroin and hashish from them.
Nasrullah Khan ASI arrested drug peddler Ghulam Murtaza and recovered1225 grams of heroin.
ASI Irfan Ali arrested another drug peddler Tahir with 1100 grams of hashish.
Cases were registered against the arrested drug peddlers under the provisions of narcotics at Chenab Nagar Police Station, City. In this regard, DPO Abdullah Ahmed said that a crackdown is underway across the district under a special campaign to save our generations from the scourge of drugs
