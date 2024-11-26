Open Menu

Police Arrested Two Drug Pushers In Operation

Faizan Hashmi Published November 26, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Police arrested two drug pushers in operation

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) The police here on Tuesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered charas form their possessions.

Under the directions of District Police Officer (DPO), Farhan Khan, the operation against drug pushers had been continued in the district, the police spokesman said.

A police team led by SHO, Police Station Hattar, Sajid Nawaz netted Shakeel and recovered 3.615 kg hashish from his custody.

The police also arrested Satana Gul with 876 grams hashish.

The police registered cases against the accused and launched investigations.

APP/shk/378

More Stories From Pakistan