Police Arrested Two Firecracker Dealer, Recovered Large Number Fireworks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 28th November 2021 | 04:10 PM

Police arrested two firecracker dealer, recovered large number fireworks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2021 ) :Police on Sunday arrested two firecracker dealer and recovered a large number of fireworks from their possession in the jurisdiction of Ganjmandi police station.

Police said that the arrested accused were identified as Asif Iqbal and Zeeshan Javed and cases against them have registered while further investigation was in progress.

SP Rawal Division appreciated the performance of police teams adding that strict action must be taken such anti social elements.

In the past, a number of the cases have been reported in which precious lives were perished and millions of rupees burnt to ashes due to use and sale of firecrackers

