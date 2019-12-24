UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrested Two Gangs Involved In Decoities

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 04:46 PM

Police arrested two gangs involved in decoities

Police using modern and traditional techniques have arrested two gangs involved in decoities and bike lifting in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station. DPO Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari disclosed this while addressing a press conference

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Police using modern and traditional techniques have arrested two gangs involved in decoities and bike lifting in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station. DPO Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari disclosed this while addressing a press conference.

He said to arrest these culprits teams were constituted headed by ASP Amara Shirazi . The teams proving their professional approach arrested a decoits gang known as Langra gang which include Farzand Ali Langra , Yousaf and Ahmad all r/o Peshawar . He said that the gang on 28th July hd snatched Rs 760000 from a shop and had escaped.

The gang during initial investigation had confessed its involvement in different crimes committed in Pindi , Islamabad and different districts of KP. He said , in another successful attempt police arrested Kami gang consisting of five memebers involved in lifting of bikes which include Kamran , Fazail , Hussnain Shah , Kashif and Usman all r/o Hasanabdal . The DP0 said that yet in another attemp police arrested two proclaimed offenders Muhammad Khan and Gul Faraiz both r/o Batagram. Both had shot dead Inamullah on 16th March in Hasanabdal

Related Topics

Dead Islamabad Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Police Station Batagram Attock March July All From

Recent Stories

Federal govt announces 15 per cent cut in prices o ..

5 minutes ago

Dubai Customs discusses more cooperation in govern ..

13 minutes ago

Ring In a Loud New Year with the HUAWEI Y9 Family

16 minutes ago

Russia's Lavrentyev, Vershinin Discuss Syrian Cris ..

3 seconds ago

Cultural relics of 7 dynasties excavated in north ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Commends Prisoner Swap Agreement Between Ki ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.