Police arrested two gangs involved in decoities

Police using modern and traditional techniques have arrested two gangs involved in decoities and bike lifting in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station. DPO Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari disclosed this while addressing a press conference

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2019 ) :Police using modern and traditional techniques have arrested two gangs involved in decoities and bike lifting in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station. DPO Attock Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bokhari disclosed this while addressing a press conference.

He said to arrest these culprits teams were constituted headed by ASP Amara Shirazi . The teams proving their professional approach arrested a decoits gang known as Langra gang which include Farzand Ali Langra , Yousaf and Ahmad all r/o Peshawar . He said that the gang on 28th July hd snatched Rs 760000 from a shop and had escaped.

The gang during initial investigation had confessed its involvement in different crimes committed in Pindi , Islamabad and different districts of KP. He said , in another successful attempt police arrested Kami gang consisting of five memebers involved in lifting of bikes which include Kamran , Fazail , Hussnain Shah , Kashif and Usman all r/o Hasanabdal . The DP0 said that yet in another attemp police arrested two proclaimed offenders Muhammad Khan and Gul Faraiz both r/o Batagram. Both had shot dead Inamullah on 16th March in Hasanabdal