Sat 26th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Police arrested two killers from different areas

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two killers from different areas of the district. In the first attempt Pindigheb police arrested one Muhammad Shakil r/o Muzagargarh who allegedly slaughtered his step father (Allah Bux) over family dispute.

In another attempt Hazro police arrested Dilawar Khan who had shot dead Liaqat Ali over mobile phone theft dispute . Both have been sent behind the bars.

