Police arrested two robbers

DIKHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police Tuesday arrested two persons allegedly involved in robbery case of smartphone and money.

According to Saddar police station, a man Naseem Wazeer of Sango Janoobi area lodged a report about snatching of his smartphone and ten thousands rupees by two bike riders, when he was on his way to home from D.

I.Khan in his car.

The police team successfully chased the robbers while conducting investigation in scientific ways. Police arrested two alleged robbers identified as Mustafa and Asmatullah who confessed to involvement in robbery.

Police registered a case and further investigation was in progress.