Police arrested two robbers

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Police on Friday claimed to have arrested two alleged robbers including one in injured condition after an encounter near Sattar Shah graveyard in the limits of Sakhi Pir police station.

The police spokesman informed here on Friday that the police signaled a motorbike to stop during snap checking near the graveyard but the suspects started gunfire on the police.

Accused Qasim Pathan sustained a gunshot to his leg and other Khadim Hussain also dropped off from the motorbike while their third accomplice escaped, he added.

According to him, the injured suspect was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital for surgical treatment.

The spokesman claimed that the apprehended suspects were involved in the crimes of theft, robbery and waylaying.