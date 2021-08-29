Police arrested two robbers involved in vehicle robbery

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) ::The police on Sunday claimed to have nabbed two armed robbers involved in robbery Madison Company's vehicle on Kohat Hangu Road here on Sunday morning.

According to SHO Ustarzai Farid Khan, the police during a successful operations arrested the robbers with the looted cash and weapons used in the incident were also recovered from the possession of the robbers.

He said that the alleged robbers robbed Rs.83000 cash from a local medicine company's vehicle near Sherkot on Hangu Road and a case has been registered against arrested robbers Tariq islam of Qamar Dhand and Jan Khan of Orakzai district.

The detainees robbers confessed their crime in the preliminary investigation later they have been handed over to the investigation team for further legal action, Farid Khan said.