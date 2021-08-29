UrduPoint.com

Police Arrested Two Robbers Involved In Vehicle Robbery

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 01:40 PM

Police arrested two robbers involved in vehicle robbery

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) ::The police on Sunday claimed to have nabbed two armed robbers involved in robbery Madison Company's vehicle on Kohat Hangu Road here on Sunday morning.

According to SHO Ustarzai Farid Khan, the police during a successful operations arrested the robbers with the looted cash and weapons used in the incident were also recovered from the possession of the robbers.

He said that the alleged robbers robbed Rs.83000 cash from a local medicine company's vehicle near Sherkot on Hangu Road and a case has been registered against arrested robbers Tariq islam of Qamar Dhand and Jan Khan of Orakzai district.

The detainees robbers confessed their crime in the preliminary investigation later they have been handed over to the investigation team for further legal action, Farid Khan said.

Related Topics

Police Company Road Vehicle Robbery Hangu Kohat Madison Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAEREP begins evaluation of shortlisted proposals ..

UAEREP begins evaluation of shortlisted proposals from fourth cycle submissions

44 minutes ago
 Dubai to host 5th Arab Water Forum in September

Dubai to host 5th Arab Water Forum in September

1 hour ago
 Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico&#039;s sou ..

Hurricane Nora makes landfall on Mexico&#039;s southwestern coast

2 hours ago
 Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy ..

Local Press: UAE continues its humanitarian legacy in Afghanistan

3 hours ago
 Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 215.66 million

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 215.66 million

3 hours ago
 India&#039;s new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

India&#039;s new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.