Police Arrested Two Suspect Member Of A Gang In Gujranwala

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 22 seconds ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 12:40 PM

Police arrested two suspect member of a gang in Gujranwala

The Gujranwala Police here on Thursday arrested two member of a motorbike lifter gang and recovered one stolen bike from their possession

GUJRANWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : The Gujranwala Police here on Thursday arrested two member of a motorbike lifter gang and recovered one stolen bike from their possession.

The operation was launched under the supervision of SHO Dhalla Police Station Khudadad Tarar.

Police also recovered cash amount Rs 70,000 and two pistol with rounds from the gang members.

SSP Operation Ali Waseem appreciated the performance of police and said that it was the responsibility of police to protect the life and property of citizens.

