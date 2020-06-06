Police arrested two with fake 1000 notes of worth Rs. 118,000

Police arrested two counterfeiters during a blockade and recovered fake currency notes worth Rs. 118,000 from their possession here on Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested two counterfeiters during a blockade and recovered fake Currency notes worth Rs. 118,000 from their possession here on Saturday.

Police registered a case against the accused and remanded them in custody.

According to details, SHO Pervez Shah along with police personnel during a blockade at Mufti Mehmood Chowk seized 40 counterfeit notes of Rs. 1000 from accused Abdul Manan Kharoti of Mandharan Kalan and 78 notes of Rs. 1000 from accused Taslim Marwat of Wanda Junder at Sheikh Yusuf Ada.

The two alleged accused were handing over fake currency notes to innocent citizens and especially middlemen under the guise of shopping. Police recovered a total of Rs. 118,000 in fake currency from them and registered separate cases.