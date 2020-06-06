UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrested Two With Fake 1000 Notes Of Worth Rs. 118,000

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 08:44 PM

Police arrested two with fake 1000 notes of worth Rs. 118,000

Police arrested two counterfeiters during a blockade and recovered fake currency notes worth Rs. 118,000 from their possession here on Saturday

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Police arrested two counterfeiters during a blockade and recovered fake Currency notes worth Rs. 118,000 from their possession here on Saturday.

Police registered a case against the accused and remanded them in custody.

According to details, SHO Pervez Shah along with police personnel during a blockade at Mufti Mehmood Chowk seized 40 counterfeit notes of Rs. 1000 from accused Abdul Manan Kharoti of Mandharan Kalan and 78 notes of Rs. 1000 from accused Taslim Marwat of Wanda Junder at Sheikh Yusuf Ada.

The two alleged accused were handing over fake currency notes to innocent citizens and especially middlemen under the guise of shopping. Police recovered a total of Rs. 118,000 in fake currency from them and registered separate cases.

Related Topics

Police Mufti From

Recent Stories

PM shares Dr. Iqbal’s poetry, urges youths to ab ..

29 minutes ago

Price of 20kg flour increased by Rs 50, now retail ..

45 minutes ago

Basketball season to be resumed in July at Disney ..

59 minutes ago

UVAS rejects coronavirus in poultry and livestock

1 hour ago

Poultry and livestock absolutely safe from COVID-1 ..

1 hour ago

JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman demands govt to ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.