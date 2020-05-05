Police arrested volleyball players for lockdown violation

Park Police have arrested six people for violating section 144 and playing a volleyball match in the Park area of the Dera City here on Tuesday

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) : Park Police have arrested six people for violating section 144 and playing a volleyball match in the Park area of the Dera City here on Tuesday.

The Police party raided the Park area where in a vacant plot behind the Shaista Hotel on the report of illegal assembly gathering and arrested six persons and registered a case against the violators under section 144.