Open Menu

Police Arrests 10 Accused, Recover Stolen Bikes, Drugs, Weapons

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 11:18 PM

Police arrests 10 accused, recover stolen bikes, drugs, weapons

Larkana police on Monday conducted raids in different areas of the city and arrested 10 accused involved in criminals activities, and recovered weapons, drugs, two motorcycles and two buffalo

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Larkana police on Monday conducted raids in different areas of the city and arrested 10 accused involved in criminals activities, and recovered weapons, drugs, two motorcycles and two buffalo.

According to details, Ali Goharabad police arrested drug dealer Mujtaba Jatoi, Abu Harir alias Haru Jatoi and recovered 1.5 KG of hashish from their possessions. Similarly, Dari police arrested accused Bilawal with 30 bore pistols and bullets, drug dealer Allam Sarwar Sheikh with 3kg and 100 grams of hashish. In another action, Police recovered 2 kg and 150 grams of hashish from accused Shiraz Ansari, while Taluka police recovered 20 bore guns and cartridges from the possession of accused Shoaib Sehar wanted in the murder case.

Smillarly two accused Ghulam Nabi Brohi and Habibullah Brohi arrested by Waleed Police from New Bus Terminal along with 5 bags of Gutka and carry van. Ratodero and Dokri police have arrested Imdad Laghari with weapon and recovered two stolen motorcycles.

Police registered separate cases against all arrested accused and started further investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Drugs Shiraz Larkana Van Buffalo Jatoi Dokri Ratodero Criminals All From Weapon

Recent Stories

I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax frau ..

I&I-IR arrests 5 accused involved in sale tax fraud

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Minister for completion of Red Line BRT ..

Provincial Minister for completion of Red Line BRT project within stipulated tim ..

2 minutes ago
 ML-1 project to initiate with help of China: Depu ..

ML-1 project to initiate with help of China: Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar

2 minutes ago
 Int'l Theatre Festival to start from Nov 9 at Alha ..

Int'l Theatre Festival to start from Nov 9 at Alhamra Arts Centre

2 minutes ago
 SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

SP vows to tighten noose against drug dealers

8 minutes ago
 District admin seeks launch of disability support ..

District admin seeks launch of disability support program in Matiari

9 minutes ago
Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas

Sindh’s Farms produce 94% of Countrys’ Bananas

4 minutes ago
 Russia jails French researcher for three years

Russia jails French researcher for three years

4 minutes ago
 District administration Sanghar reduces transport ..

District administration Sanghar reduces transport fares following fuel price dro ..

4 minutes ago
 SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakista ..

SCO summit's testament of world's faith in Pakistan: Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..

4 minutes ago
 PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Prem ..

PM says he held productive talks with Chinese Premier Li

4 minutes ago
 Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation en ..

Eyes on SCO & CPEC: high-profile B2B delegation engages FPCCI

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan