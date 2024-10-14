Police Arrests 10 Accused, Recover Stolen Bikes, Drugs, Weapons
Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 11:18 PM
Larkana police on Monday conducted raids in different areas of the city and arrested 10 accused involved in criminals activities, and recovered weapons, drugs, two motorcycles and two buffalo
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Larkana police on Monday conducted raids in different areas of the city and arrested 10 accused involved in criminals activities, and recovered weapons, drugs, two motorcycles and two buffalo.
According to details, Ali Goharabad police arrested drug dealer Mujtaba Jatoi, Abu Harir alias Haru Jatoi and recovered 1.5 KG of hashish from their possessions. Similarly, Dari police arrested accused Bilawal with 30 bore pistols and bullets, drug dealer Allam Sarwar Sheikh with 3kg and 100 grams of hashish. In another action, Police recovered 2 kg and 150 grams of hashish from accused Shiraz Ansari, while Taluka police recovered 20 bore guns and cartridges from the possession of accused Shoaib Sehar wanted in the murder case.
Smillarly two accused Ghulam Nabi Brohi and Habibullah Brohi arrested by Waleed Police from New Bus Terminal along with 5 bags of Gutka and carry van. Ratodero and Dokri police have arrested Imdad Laghari with weapon and recovered two stolen motorcycles.
Police registered separate cases against all arrested accused and started further investigation.
