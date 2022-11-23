Police arrests 10 outlaws during search operation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh Police claimed to arrest 10 alleged outlaws and recovered 60 bottles of wine and stake money from their possession.

According to official sources, a police team led by SDPO Yousuf Haroon conducted search operation and managed to arrest 10 outlaws.

The police nabbed a proclaimed offender and another nine gamblers. Overall, 100 citizens underwent biometric verification in 50 houses. The police also recovered 60 liters of wine and Rs 5700 stake money from their possession.