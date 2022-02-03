Police arrests 10 students of Latif University

The Khairpur Police arrested 10 students of the Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, who threatened the officials of dire consequences when they were asked to evacuate from the hostel rooms, which were illegally occupied by them

According to local Police on Thursday, Prof Dr Maseeullah Jatoi, a provost of the students hostel at SALU, Khairpur, registered an FIR at Police Station Shaheed Ghulam Murtaza Mirani against 12 alleged criminals.

The accused students were identified as Asif Rind, Ghulam Abbas Rind, Shaheryar Rind, Abdul Baqir Rind, Shadab Mahar, Habibullah Mahar, Asghar Shah, Ahmed Mahmood Chachar, Mazhar Ali Mamdani, Shahid Ali Golo, Mohammad Hanif Maitlo and Musawwer Ali.

The complainant maintained that that the students showed up with weapons and threatened the university officials of dire consequences when they were told to vacate hostel rooms, living illegally without allotment.

The police submitted a petition requesting to get 14-day physical remand of the accused, which was granted by the lower court.