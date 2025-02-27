Police arrests 1,064 POs in 2025 so far

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The police have arrested 1,064 proclaimed offenders (POs) from different parts of Faisalabad during the current year 2025 so far.

A police spokesman said here on Thursday that the police on special directives of City Police Officer (CPO) had launched a crackdown against the Proclaimed Offenders and nabbed 1064 POs so far from various parts of the district.

Among them 305 proclaimed offenders were of category-A while 759 PO belonged to category-B, he added.