Police arrests 12 for possessing illegal weapons, liquor, drugs

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown against illegal weapons, drugs and bootleggers rounded up 12 persons from different areas and recovered 3820 grams charras, 30 liters liquor, three liquor bottles, four 30 bore pistols and a 12 bore rifle from their possession, said a police spokesman on Saturday

He informed that Cantt Police conducted a raid and arrested a drug peddler namely Safed Khan on recovery of 2330 grams charras. Bani police rounded up Muhammad Ali for possessing 1080 grams charras.

Saddar Baroni, City and Chontra police nabbed five accused namely Khurram Liaquat, Shafiq Ahmed, Ali Hussain, Khalid and Muhammad Wasif and recovered four 30 bore pistols and a 12 bore rifle from their possession.

Meanwhile, Gujar Khan and Murree police arrested Jameel Ahmed, Sameol, Ashar Masih, Hara Masih and Muhammad Rashid Abbasi and recovered 400 grams charras, 30 liters liquor and three bottles of liquor from their possession.

Cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind the bars.

