Police Arrests 12; Liquor, Drugs, Illegal Weapons Seized

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 09:35 PM

Rawalpindi Police in their crackdown rounded up 12 persons from different areas and seized 433 grams charras, 20 liters liquor, six bottles of liquor and two 30 bore pistols from their possession, said a police spokesman on Monday

He informed that Sadiqabad and Ratta Amral police held Naveed with 200 grams charras, Zulfiqar with 120 grams charras and Muhammad Bashir with 113 grams charras.

Bani, Gunjmandi, Westridge, Saddar Baroni and Kalar Syedan police rounded up Rashid with 10 liters liquor, Asif with 10 liters liquor, Shahrukh and Asad Amin with two bottles of liquor, Younas with liquor bottle and Muhammad Yasir for having a liquor bottle.

Meanwhile, Sadiqabad and Wah Cantt police recovered two 30 bore pistols and ammunition from the possession of Dawood Satti and Azaz Javed.

Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations were underway, he said and added that police would continue their raids against lawbreakers and they would be sent behind bars.

