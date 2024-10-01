Police Arrests 12,809 Criminals During 2024 Across Punjab
Published October 01, 2024
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) During the ongoing crackdown against criminals in the province, the police arrested 12,809 criminals of 5,127 gangs involved in heinous crimes during this year.
A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said on Tuesday that following the directives of chief minister Punjab, police were tirelessly working to eradicate serious crimes across the province. Under the supervision of RPOs and DPOs, police had intensified the operations to eradicate the dangerous criminals.
He said that a total of 12,809 criminals had been arrested across the province, besides recovered properties worth approximately 5.689 billion rupees, including 811 vehicles, 12,830 motorcycles, 1,957 tolas of gold, 4,737 mobile phones and 106 livestock.
Cash amounting to over 4.94 billion rupees had also been recovered from various wanted criminal, spokesperson added.
In the provincial capital, 2,863 criminal gangs had been dismantled and 6,573 suspects had been arrested, besides properties worth over 1.91 billion rupees (stolen goods) were recovered from them.
The IGP Dr Usman appreciated the police teams for their outstanding performance in suppressing dangerous gangs and ordered more intensified crackdown for complete eradication of organised crime. He instructed that professional criminals involved in robbery, murder, abduction, and other serious crimes should be brought to justice.
