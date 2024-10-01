Open Menu

Police Arrests 12,809 Criminals During 2024 Across Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 01, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Police arrests 12,809 criminals during 2024 across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) During the ongoing crackdown against criminals in the province, the police arrested 12,809 criminals of 5,127 gangs involved in heinous crimes during this year.

A spokesperson for the Punjab Police said on Tuesday that following the directives of chief minister Punjab, police were tirelessly working to eradicate serious crimes across the province. Under the supervision of RPOs and DPOs, police had intensified the operations to eradicate the dangerous criminals.

He said that a total of 12,809 criminals had been arrested across the province, besides recovered properties worth approximately 5.689 billion rupees, including 811 vehicles, 12,830 motorcycles, 1,957 tolas of gold, 4,737 mobile phones and 106 livestock.

Cash amounting to over 4.94 billion rupees had also been recovered from various wanted criminal, spokesperson added.

In the provincial capital, 2,863 criminal gangs had been dismantled and 6,573 suspects had been arrested, besides properties worth over 1.91 billion rupees (stolen goods) were recovered from them.

The IGP Dr Usman appreciated the police teams for their outstanding performance in suppressing dangerous gangs and ordered more intensified crackdown for complete eradication of organised crime. He instructed that professional criminals involved in robbery, murder, abduction, and other serious crimes should be brought to justice.

Related Topics

Murder Chief Minister Police Punjab Mobile Vehicles Robbery Criminals Gold From Billion

Recent Stories

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

Battle of the Ultimate Vlogging Phone: Our Verdict

4 hours ago
 Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets

4 hours ago
 X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, ..

X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman

5 hours ago
 President's Cup to commence from 3 October

President's Cup to commence from 3 October

5 hours ago
 The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the ..

The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead

5 hours ago
 Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell ..

Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan

5 hours ago
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli att ..

Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack

7 hours ago
 Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at ho ..

Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home

8 hours ago
 Driving licenses to be issued to students of colle ..

Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities

8 hours ago
 United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch ..

United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..

8 hours ago
 vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

8 hours ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan