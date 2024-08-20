Police Arrests 144 Drug Peddlers In 295 Raids In A Day
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2024) The Police teams on Tuesday conducted a rigorous crackdown in the province to root out the scourge of drugs.
According to details, intelligence-based targeted operations by the police have been intensified across the province, including Lahore.
In a day, 295 raids were conducted on drug dens across the province, a total of 144 suspects involved in the illicit trade of drugs were arrested and 145 cases were also registered while the police recovered 90 kilograms of charas, four kilograms of heroin, and 997 litres of liquor from their possession.
Since the campaign began in February 2024, a total 45,446 raids have been conducted on drug dens across the province, resulting in the arrest of 21,722 suspects and the registration of 21,169 cases.
From the possession of the suspects, 13,670 kilograms of charas, 259 kilograms of heroin, 399 kilograms of opium, 76 kilograms of ice and over 1.742 million litres of liquor were also recovered.
The IGP said that targeted operations against the buying, selling, online supply, and use of modern narcotics should be further accelerated. Dr. Usman Anwar instructed that criminals involved in inter-provincial and inter-district smuggling should be brought to justice and given strict punishments through courts.
