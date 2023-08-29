Open Menu

Police Arrests 1,560 Persons Involved In Killing This Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 29, 2023 | 04:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :The Capital City Police Peshawar carried out a comprehensive crackdown against criminals and arrested 1,560 persons involved in killing this year since January, said the spokesman of police on Tuesday.

Acting under the directives of CCPO Peshawar Syed Ashfaq Anwar, a total of 371 cases of disputes over properties, personal vendettas, domestic conflicts, and other issues were registered. This resulted in the apprehension of 555 individuals linked to these cases. Additionally, 578 cases of assassination attempts were reported, leading to the arrest of 1,005 suspects.

4,965 cases were registered against professional criminals, resulting in the arrest of 5,269 individuals.

These criminals were involved in various activities, including aerial firing and arms possession.

Notably, a substantial amount of weapons, including more than 456 Kalashnikovs, 45 Kalakovs, 543 rifles, 283 shotguns, and 26 hand grenades and more than 5,815 pistols and over 140,000 different types of cartridges were also recovered.

CCPO, Syed Ashfaq Anwar, expressed the confidence in the success of the crackdown against professional criminals and said that all available resources would be mobilized to further intensify the crackdown. The police have ramped up special checkpoints, search and strike operations, city patrolling, eagle squads and local police mobile units across various internal and external routes.

