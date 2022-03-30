Police arrests 17 gamblers

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest 17 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 18,140 from their possession, here on Wednesday.

Working on tip-off, a team from Saddar Police Station raided at a snooker club near government post graduate college.

The police managed to arrest 17 gamblers and seized Rs 18,140 and some other sports articles from their possession.

The police also registered case against owner of the snooker club namely Muhammad Aafaq.