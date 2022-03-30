UrduPoint.com

Police Arrests 17 Gamblers

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2022 | 01:59 PM

Police arrests 17 gamblers

Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest 17 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 18,140 from their possession, here on Wednesday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Muzaffargarh police claimed to arrest 17 gamblers and recovered stake money Rs 18,140 from their possession, here on Wednesday.

Working on tip-off, a team from Saddar Police Station raided at a snooker club near government post graduate college.

The police managed to arrest 17 gamblers and seized Rs 18,140 and some other sports articles from their possession.

The police also registered case against owner of the snooker club namely Muhammad Aafaq.

Related Topics

Police Sports Snooker Police Station Muzaffargarh Saddar Money Post From Government

Recent Stories

PM announces to share threatening letter with alli ..

PM announces to share threatening letter with allies parties, top journalists

11 minutes ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Imam’s century couldn’t save Pakis ..

Pak Vs Aus: Imam’s century couldn’t save Pakistan from defeat

13 minutes ago
 U.S. agricultural futures fall

U.S. agricultural futures fall

1 minute ago
 Mexico seeing reprieve from COVID-19 pandemic afte ..

Mexico seeing reprieve from COVID-19 pandemic after 9-week decline, health offic ..

1 minute ago
 Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Forces Use ..

Russian Defense Ministry Says Ukrainian Forces Used Uman Synagogue to Store Weap ..

1 minute ago
 Australian national carrier opens airways to Timor ..

Australian national carrier opens airways to Timor-Leste

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.