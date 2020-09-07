Police arrests 183 criminals, recovers ammunition

SWABI, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) ::District police during the search operation against criminals arrested 183 accused and recovered ammunition from their possession.

A police spokesperson on Monday told that during ongoing search operation, the police have arrested 183 accused wanted in various cases.

The police also recovered eight Kalashnikovs, 29 guns, 172 pistols, two Kalakovs, 11 rifles and 2298 rounds from their possession.