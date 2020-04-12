UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests 2 Drug Peddlers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 07:20 PM

Police arrests 2 drug peddlers

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics on Sunday arrested 2 drug peddlers and recovered drugs from their possession.

According to details, on the directives of Senior Superintendent of Police Tharparkar Abdullah Ahmed, Incharge CIA police station Mithi along with his team, arrested 2 drug peddlers Mahesh Malhi and Raja darzi and recovered 10500 packets of Safina gutkaa and one motor bike from their possession.

Police have registered case against both accused.

