UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests 2 Drug Peddlers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 07:16 PM

Police arrests 2 drug peddlers

Police in its continued crackdown against criminals and anti social elements on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and seized 1020 litre illicit liquor from their possession

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against criminals and anti social elements on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and seized 1020 litre illicit liquor from their possession.

According to details, SHO Kot Ghulam Muhammad conducted a raid on a liquor factory in a village Khudada and arrested a suspect Muhammad Ali Khaskeli besides recovering 1010 litre illicit liquor from his possession.

Meanwhile, SHO Tando Jan Muhammad in a separate raid, on a tip off in the limit of Parsna cotton factory Mirpurkhas road recovered 10 litre illicit liquor, while the suspect managed to flee of the scene. Police have registered case against both the accused under Narcotics control Act.

Related Topics

Police Road Kot Ghulam Muhammad Muhammad Ali Criminals Cotton From

Recent Stories

Amid market halt; bulls gain 798 points, index rea ..

28 minutes ago

AJK govt, ulema working hand in hand to prevent CO ..

32 minutes ago

Mahira Khan says she is in love with someone

41 minutes ago

SEDD launches &#039;20&#039; digital services with ..

50 minutes ago

Kuwait reports one new coronavirus death, 93 infec ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Police launch hotline, package of services ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.