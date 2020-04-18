Police arrests 2 drug peddlers

Police in its continued crackdown against criminals and anti social elements on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and seized 1020 litre illicit liquor from their possession

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Police in its continued crackdown against criminals and anti social elements on Saturday arrested two drug peddlers and seized 1020 litre illicit liquor from their possession.

According to details, SHO Kot Ghulam Muhammad conducted a raid on a liquor factory in a village Khudada and arrested a suspect Muhammad Ali Khaskeli besides recovering 1010 litre illicit liquor from his possession.

Meanwhile, SHO Tando Jan Muhammad in a separate raid, on a tip off in the limit of Parsna cotton factory Mirpurkhas road recovered 10 litre illicit liquor, while the suspect managed to flee of the scene. Police have registered case against both the accused under Narcotics control Act.