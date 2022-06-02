Police arrests 2 drug peddlers; recover over 3 kg charas

Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested two alleged drug pushers and recovered 3410 grams charras from their possession

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police on Thursday arrested two alleged drug pushers and recovered 3410 grams charras from their possession.

A police spokesman informed that during the course of action, Bani police held an accused namely Anil Shahzad and recovered 2210 grams charras while Wah Cantt police managed to net a drug peddler namely Muhammad Altaf and seized 1200 grams charras.

Police have registered separate cases against both the accused while further investigations were in progress.

Meanwhile, Pirwadhai police arrested a proclaimed offender namely Salman, wanted in a murder case registered in 2021 in Pirwadhai police station.