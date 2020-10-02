Police arrests 2 molestation accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Jalilabad police Friday arrested two accused on Friday, a day after a man complained they had molested his minor daughter, police spokesman said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Jalilabad police Friday arrested two accused on Friday, a day after a man complained they had molested his minor daughter, police spokesman said.

Muhammad Akram told police on Thursday that his 10-year-old daughter was playing in the street when accused took her inside a shop and molested her.

Acting swiftly, Jalilabad police arrested accused Muzammil and Ans and started further investigation into the matter.