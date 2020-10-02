UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Police Arrests 2 Molestation Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 14 seconds ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 08:04 PM

Police arrests 2 molestation accused

The Jalilabad police Friday arrested two accused on Friday, a day after a man complained they had molested his minor daughter, police spokesman said

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :The Jalilabad police Friday arrested two accused on Friday, a day after a man complained they had molested his minor daughter, police spokesman said.

Muhammad Akram told police on Thursday that his 10-year-old daughter was playing in the street when accused took her inside a shop and molested her.

Acting swiftly, Jalilabad police arrested accused Muzammil and Ans and started further investigation into the matter.

Related Topics

Police Man

Recent Stories

Long queues at LRC irks DC, orders swift response ..

11 seconds ago

PHED made remarkable achievements in last 2 years: ..

13 seconds ago

Sindh to opt for smart lockdown if COVID-19 cases ..

16 seconds ago

Arrangements for Chehlum Imam Hussain reviewed

21 seconds ago

Dry weather forecast in city Lahore

24 minutes ago

Chief Minister announces compensation package for ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.