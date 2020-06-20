UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests 2 Suspects In Connection With Murder Of Fruit Vendor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 10:10 PM

Police arrests 2 suspects in connection with murder of fruit vendor

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Police have arrested two suspects in connection with the June 6, murder of a young fruit vendor who was shot dead during a robbery.

The SHO Husri police station Javed Ahmed Jalbani informed here Saturday that the police arrested Aijaz Brohi and Ali Asghar Brohi from Behan Mori area.

Jalbani said both the arrested suspects were involved in multiple crimes of robberies.

The vendor, 18 years old Nand Lal Bhagri was killed when he was returning to his home from the vegetable market.

According to police, the robbers snatched Rs 40,000 cash from Bhagri and fatally shot him when he resisted on asking mobile phone by the robbers.

Bhagri was shifted in critically injured condition to Liaquat University Hospital where he succumbed to injuries.

The incident's FIR was lodged against three unknown suspects on the complaint of Bhagri's father.

