Police Arrests 222 Wanted Criminals

Faizan Hashmi Published November 02, 2022 | 03:40 PM

VEHARI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Police have claimed to have nabbed about 222 wanted criminals, 106 court absconders, 150 drug dealers as well as 93 illegal arms holders during last month.

Police spokesman told on Wednesday that as many as 11 criminal gangs consisting of 28 members were held during the same time period.

On the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Zafar, the district police during various operations conducted in October, recovered stolen property worth Rs.7 million was recovered during operation besides arresting 93 accused for possessing illegal weapons including 04 Kalashnikovs, 11 guns, 05 rifles, 81 pistols and hundreds of bullets.

As many as 150 suspects involved in multiple nature of crimes were arrested from different parts of the district.

Apart from this, three dacoits were reported to have arrested with weapons after police encounter in Tiba Sultanpur.

To provide justice to citizens under the open-door policy, open courtrooms are being held on daily basis, the police said.

A total of 26 open courts were organized in the month of October in which 299 applications were received out of which action was taken on 263 applications, the spokesman added and told that seminars were also being conducted in educational institutions regarding traffic awareness.

