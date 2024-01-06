Open Menu

Police Arrests 25,902 Criminals, Recovers Cash, Valuables Worth Rs 370m During Last Year

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 12:50 PM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Muzaffargarh police on Saturday claimed to have arrested 25,902 criminals involved in different nature of crimes and recovered valuables and cash worth Rs 370 millions from their possession during Year 2023.

According to police sources, the police also smashed 85 members of 26 dangerous dacoit gangs.

Besides this, the police also seized arms including 95 klashnikovs, 742 pistols, 58 guns, 31 rifles, 55 repeater guns, 17 revolvers and 6447 bullets from possession of the different criminals.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muzaffargarh Syed Husnain Haider expressed resolved that the police would continue to take action against criminals to maintain and promote peaceful environment in the district.

