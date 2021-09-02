Police arrests 288 accused;narcotics,weapons seized in Aug

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Police arrested 288 accused including 104 drug peddlers and recovered narcotics,weapons from their possession during the month of August.

A police spokesman said on Thursday that on the direction of District Police Officer Zulfiqar Ahmed,the teams of different police stations caught 104 drug peddlers and recovered 49 kg hashish, 10 kg heroin, 5 kg opium and 3362 litres liquor from them.

While,the teams also arrested 184 weapon handlers and recovered 195 pistols 30 bore, 34 guns 12 bore, 15 rifles (222,223,444), 4 revolvers 32 bore, 4 kalashnikovs and 30,220 cartridges from them.

Separate cases were registered against the accused last month.