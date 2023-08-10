Open Menu

Police Arrests 3 Accused, Recovered Mainpuri And Indian Gutka

Umer Jamshaid Published August 10, 2023 | 08:13 PM

Police arrests 3 accused, recovered Mainpuri and Indian Gutka

Hyderabad police arrested three suspected Indian gutka and mainpuri suppliers and recovered a huge quantity of health injurious Indian gutka and mainpuri

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2023 ) :Hyderabad police arrested three suspected Indian gutka and mainpuri suppliers and recovered a huge quantity of health injurious Indian gutka and mainpuri.

According to a police spokesman, the police team under the leadership of SP Headquarters Shahnawaz Memon raided near Saima Plaza in Hala Naka area on Thursday and arrested three mainpuri and Indian gutka suppliers including Amir Magsi, Haider Ali and Feroze Magsi and recovered huge quantity of these health injurious substances from their possession.

Baldia Police registered cases under the gutka and mainpuri act against detained accused.

