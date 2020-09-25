UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests 3 Criminals; Recovers Valuables, Weapons

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 25th September 2020 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) of Islamabad police has arrested three members of a criminal gang and recovered six snatched mobile phones and weapons from them, a police spokesman Friday said.

According to details, a team headed by SP (Investigation) Malik Naeem Iqbal arrested three members of a criminal gang identified as Momin Khan, Dilber Khan and Saddam.

Police team also recovered six snatched mobile phones and weapons used in various criminal incidents.

During the preliminary investigation, they confessed their involvement in incidents of looting citizens at gun point in various areas of IJP Road and Industrial-Area police station.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them. Police team is hopeful for more recovery from them.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials to ensure arrest of criminals at large and take effective policing measures in the city.

