Police arrests 3 dacoits

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :New Town police have busted a dacoit gang to be known as 'Usama gang' and arrested its three members besides recovering cash, mobile phones and weapons.

According to a police spokesman on Wednesday, a police team, constituted under the supervision of New Town station house officer, managed to net three criminals namely Usama, Asad and Jasim who were allegedly involved in number of dacoities and street crimes in different areas.