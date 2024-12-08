Police Arrests 3 Outlaws In DIKhan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2024 | 06:30 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested three accused and recovered 375 grams ice, 170 grams heroin and weopen from their possession in the limits of Paroa Police station.
According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the actions of Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.
Paroa Police under the leadership of SDPO Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan recovered 375 grams of ice from the possession of Muhammad Zeeshan son of Arif resident of Bakhtawar Abad.
Similarly, a 30 bore pistol with ammunition recovered from the possession of Muhammad Asif son of Sona Khan resident of Garha Isa Khan.
Meanwhile, During another action, 170 grams of heroin recovered from Muhammad Hanif son of Elahi Bakhsh resident of Ganjo and police arrested the accused as per the rules.
The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.
Recent Stories
Javed Masud Former Chief Excutive of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) Passe ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 December 2024
Melbourne Stars Relaunch Pakistan Supporters Bay for BBL 14
All three Khans of Bollywood ready to work in a film
PIA to start flight operations for Europe from Jan 10
Security forces eliminate 22 militants, six soldiers embrace martyrdom in KP ope ..
JUI-F announces Israel Murdabad conference
ICC Champions Trophy 2025 meeting once again postponed
Non-bailable arrest warrants issued for Rana Sanaullah
PM felicitates nation on weekly inflation rate dropping further to 3.5pc
Punjab CM to launch Karobar Card scheme to promote small businesses
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Poetess Kalsoom Zaib lauds paraplegic center’s efforts for suffering humanity1 minute ago
-
Corruption hinders economic growth, weakens social structures: Governor Kundi2 minutes ago
-
Two men stab wives to death in Bahawalpur2 minutes ago
-
CM KP for timely completion of development projects in DI Khan11 minutes ago
-
62,268 'drug-traffickers' arrested this year11 minutes ago
-
LESCO action against power pilferers in Kot Lakhpat, Bahadurpura11 minutes ago
-
Kohat police crack down on aerial firing11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan women Cricket team celebrates birthday of Haniah Ahmer11 minutes ago
-
Business leaders visit thalassaemia centre11 minutes ago
-
DC urges citizen to support admin for discouraging professional beggars12 minutes ago
-
12 held on violation of tenancy law12 minutes ago
-
President condoles death of Sardar Ayaz Sadiq's sister12 minutes ago