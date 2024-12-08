Police arrests 3 outlaws in DIKhan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Dera police during the successful operation against criminal elements arrested three accused and recovered 375 grams ice, 170 grams heroin and weopen from their possession in the limits of Paroa Police station.

According to the police spokesman, on the direction of the District Police Officer Dera Sajjad Ahmed Sahibzada, the actions of Dera Police against criminal elements are continuing indiscriminately.

Paroa Police under the leadership of SDPO Noor Haider Khan along with SHO Gul Sher Khan recovered 375 grams of ice from the possession of Muhammad Zeeshan son of Arif resident of Bakhtawar Abad.

Similarly, a 30 bore pistol with ammunition recovered from the possession of Muhammad Asif son of Sona Khan resident of Garha Isa Khan.

Meanwhile, During another action, 170 grams of heroin recovered from Muhammad Hanif son of Elahi Bakhsh resident of Ganjo and police arrested the accused as per the rules.

The police registered the separate cases against the arrested persons and started further investigations.