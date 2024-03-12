Police Arrests 3 Wanted Suspects.
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM
Larkana police arrested 3 accused, undercover and wanted persons from different areas while carrying out operations against criminals and claimed to have recovered livestock, car and motorcycle worth lakhs of rupees on Monday
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Larkana police arrested 3 accused, undercover and wanted persons from different areas while carrying out operations against criminals and claimed to have recovered livestock, car and motorcycle worth lakhs of rupees on Monday.
According to the report, Waleed Police has arrested the accused Murtaza Jatoi, Rashid Wagan Police has arrested the undercover suspect Ali Raza Shaikh and Martyr DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto Police has arrested the wanted suspect Wasim Detho.
On the other hand, the Kanga police in Gul Muhammad Khoso village on the information of stealing the raincoats of the villager Faiz Mohammad Mugheri blocked the three raincoats, Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto police recovered the stolen car of the citizen Maulana Ali Sher Rahmani and the stolen motorcycle of the market Police Zuhaib Sheikh.
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans
CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS
Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site
Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore
US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February
DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of ..
Fatima Zahra wins painting competition
Old enmity claims life
MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site22 minutes ago
-
Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore19 minutes ago
-
DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities20 minutes ago
-
Fatima Zahra wins painting competition20 minutes ago
-
Old enmity claims life20 minutes ago
-
MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard40 minutes ago
-
Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab40 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas41 minutes ago
-
Poet, writer, intellectual Shabnam Shakeel remembered43 minutes ago
-
Ration bags’ distribution accelerated: DC43 minutes ago
-
Shopkeeper tortured to death over monetary dispute43 minutes ago