Police arrests 3 wanted suspects.

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Larkana police arrested 3 accused, undercover and wanted persons from different areas while carrying out operations against criminals and claimed to have recovered livestock, car and motorcycle worth lakhs of rupees on Monday.

According to the report, Waleed Police has arrested the accused Murtaza Jatoi, Rashid Wagan Police has arrested the undercover suspect Ali Raza Shaikh and Martyr DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto Police has arrested the wanted suspect Wasim Detho.

On the other hand, the Kanga police in Gul Muhammad Khoso village on the information of stealing the raincoats of the villager Faiz Mohammad Mugheri blocked the three raincoats, Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto police recovered the stolen car of the citizen Maulana Ali Sher Rahmani and the stolen motorcycle of the market Police Zuhaib Sheikh.