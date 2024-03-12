Open Menu

Police Arrests 3 Wanted Suspects.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM

Police arrests 3 wanted suspects.

Larkana police arrested 3 accused, undercover and wanted persons from different areas while carrying out operations against criminals and claimed to have recovered livestock, car and motorcycle worth lakhs of rupees on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Larkana police arrested 3 accused, undercover and wanted persons from different areas while carrying out operations against criminals and claimed to have recovered livestock, car and motorcycle worth lakhs of rupees on Monday.

According to the report, Waleed Police has arrested the accused Murtaza Jatoi, Rashid Wagan Police has arrested the undercover suspect Ali Raza Shaikh and Martyr DSP Abdul Malik Bhutto Police has arrested the wanted suspect Wasim Detho.

On the other hand, the Kanga police in Gul Muhammad Khoso village on the information of stealing the raincoats of the villager Faiz Mohammad Mugheri blocked the three raincoats, Garhi Khudabakhsh Bhutto police recovered the stolen car of the citizen Maulana Ali Sher Rahmani and the stolen motorcycle of the market Police Zuhaib Sheikh.

Related Topics

Police Car Rashid Larkana Jatoi Criminals Market From

Recent Stories

PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans

PSL 9: Gladiators elect to bowl against Sultans

9 minutes ago
 CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS

CCPO reviews performance of OCU, AVLS

20 minutes ago
 Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

Commissioner, RPO visit building collapse site

22 minutes ago
 Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments conti ..

Zero tolerance policy' against encroachments continues in Lahore

19 minutes ago
 US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

US consumer inflation up unexpectedly in February

22 minutes ago
 DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential ..

DC ensures fair pricing, availability of essential commodities

20 minutes ago
Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hil ..

Rain-windstorm/thunderstorm with snowfall over hills likely at various parts of ..

20 minutes ago
 Fatima Zahra wins painting competition

Fatima Zahra wins painting competition

20 minutes ago
 Old enmity claims life

Old enmity claims life

20 minutes ago
 MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, i ..

MQM-P MNAs ask HESCO to curb outages in Ramazan, improve transmission standard

40 minutes ago
 Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate ..

Nine candidates file nomination papers for Senate election in Punjab

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral t ..

Pakistan, Tanzania agree to strengthen bilateral ties in diverse areas

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan