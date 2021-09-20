Police Arrests 35 Beggars
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 04:37 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police in an operation against professional beggar mafias arrested 35 beggars and registered cases against them during the last 24 hours.
According to police report, Civil Lines police arrested 4 beggars, Ghulam Muhammad Abad 5, Rail Bazar 3, Jhang Bazaar 2, Gulberg 10, Madina Town 8 and Millat Town arrested 3 beggars from roads, markets and intersections.