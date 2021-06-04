Police arrests 39 outlaws during last 24 hours

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2021 ) :Karachi Police in its continued drive against criminals arrested 39 suspects during last 24 hours from different parts of the megalopolis claimed the spokesperson on Friday.

The Police recovered illegal arms, ammunition, drugs and stolen/snatched motorcycles from their possession.

Cases against all arrested suspects had been registered and they had been handed over to investigating authorities while the arms, ammunition recovered from their possession had been sent for forensic police added