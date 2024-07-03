Police Arrests 4 Drug Dealers
Muhammad Irfan Published July 03, 2024 | 11:49 PM
Attock Police on Wednesday arrested four drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of drugs in ongoing operations
ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Attock Police on Wednesday arrested four drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of drugs in ongoing operations.
According to police sources, District Police Officer Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, along with police team, acting on a tip-off, raided the place of drug dealer Jamal Shah and arrested him with 6360 grams of hashish.
In separate operations, Zahid Ali, Mehrabad Hasan Abdal, Harira Waheed, and Ashfaq Ahmed were also apprehended with substantial quantities of hashish.
The DPO on this occasion vowed to continue the operations against drug dealers.
APP/nsi/378
Recent Stories
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawa ..
Disabled friendly T10 cricket match held at the Shalimar Cricket Ground Islamaba ..
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exp ..
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack
Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered
Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI jeopardizes state interests for political gains: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior lea ..9 minutes ago
-
Nankana Sahib hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, promoting interfaith harmony,peace9 minutes ago
-
Govt ready to dialogue with all political parties: Afnan Ullah9 minutes ago
-
DC Murree directs for timely completion of development projects9 minutes ago
-
All parties to be taken on board on ‘Azm-e-Istekham’ operation: Rana Sana19 minutes ago
-
2nd Int’l Moot on ‘Iran-Pakistan Academic-Cultural Dialogue concludes19 minutes ago
-
Distt admin to speed up action against dengue19 minutes ago
-
NCMEC, Meta, launch Urdu version of TakeItDown portal to combat online child exploitation19 minutes ago
-
Naqvi pays tribute to policemen martyred in Kandhkot attack2 minutes ago
-
Dacoits gang busted in DIKhan; stolen car, cash recovered2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy conducts successful firing of surface-to-air missiles2 minutes ago
-
Naqvi strongly condemns Bajaur blast2 minutes ago