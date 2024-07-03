Police arrests 4 drug dealers

Attock Police on Wednesday arrested four drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of drugs in ongoing operations

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Attock Police on Wednesday arrested four drug dealers and recovered huge quantity of drugs in ongoing operations.

According to police sources, District Police Officer Dr. Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, along with police team, acting on a tip-off, raided the place of drug dealer Jamal Shah and arrested him with 6360 grams of hashish.

In separate operations, Zahid Ali, Mehrabad Hasan Abdal, Harira Waheed, and Ashfaq Ahmed were also apprehended with substantial quantities of hashish.

The DPO on this occasion vowed to continue the operations against drug dealers.

APP/nsi/378